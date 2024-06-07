Raphy Weatherall is all smiles as he celebrates bowling the Steelbacks to victory over Worcestershire Rapids

Skipper David Willey hailed the final over heroics of teenage fast bowler Raphy Weatherall as Northants Steelbacks secured a nail-biting six-run win over Worcestershire Rapids on Friday night.

With the visitors needing just 11 off the final over of the Vitality Blast North Group clash and batter Gareth Roderick in destructive form, the 19-year-old was the calmest person in the ground as he produced a stunning over to win the match.

And he did it having not bowled a single ball prior to being thrown in at the deep end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weatherall bowled with pace and precision to restrict Roderick to just four runs off the first four balls of the over, before firing in a straight one to bowl the South African for a destructive 39 from just 21 balls.

It meant Rapids needed a six from the final ball to tie, but last man Shoaib Bashir never had any chance of doing that as another dot ball sealed a six-wicket success for the Steelbacks.

"To defend 11 off the final over there, having not bowled all game, is outstanding," said Willey, who was asked what he said to the youngster before he bowled.

"I was trying to keep it simple, and make sure he had clarity," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very, very difficult to come in and bowl at that stage of the game when you haven't bowled an over at all, so it is testament to him.

"We spoke about him before the game, I think he has a bright future. The kid has minerals.

"I think he is going do really well, he has done everything we have asked of him.

"He has bowled three overs in a powerplay, and he has come in at the end and he has bowled the 20th over there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weatherall's last-over heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant all-round performance from Saif Zaib, who claimed the man of the match award for his 42 not out and three for 20.

The all-rounder helped Steelbacks total 169 for four, having gone to the crease at 90 for four in the 14th over, and had then seemingly bowled his team into total control as well as they slumped to 120 for eight in the 16th over of their reply.

Roderick very nearly ruined the Steelbacks' night, but it all came good in the end, and Willey was full of praise for Zaib.

"Saif played beautifully," said the skipper. "He got back to the basics and just stood still and watched the ball, and he is such a sweet striker of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He hits it in different areas and is really difficult to bowl at when he stays still."

The win lifts the Steelbacks up to second in the North Group table with three wins from four.