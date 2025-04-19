Northants skipper Luke Procter claimed two wickets on day one against Derbyshire

Skipper Luke Procter admitted he was 'disappointed' with the Northants bowling performance after day one of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Derbyshire.

Procter won the toss and opted to bowl first at the County Ground in Derby, and initially that looked a great decision as the home side were quickly reduced to 29 for three, with Procter claiming two wickets and Liam Guthrie the other.

The Australian left-armer will have been delighted to have claimed the wicket of in-form fellow countryman Caleb Jewell for 16, as he failed to hit a half-century for the first time in five innings this season.

But that clatter of early wickets brought veteran Wayne Madsen and Brooke Guest together, and they proceeded to post a stand of 169 to lift their side and put Northants on the back foot.

Madsen was eventually dismissed by Justin Broad for 89 from 110 balls, but he had done his work as Derbyshire closed the day on 216 for four, with play cut short due to rain and then bad light, with only 48.4 overs being bowled.

Guest will resume day two on 87 not out from 121 balls.

Northants made one change to the side that drew at Lancashire on Monday, with Raphy Weatherall being rested and replaced by Dom Leech, who was one of three County bowlers to concede runs at more than four an over, along with Guthrie and Broad.

Procter said: "We started well but then we are disappointed with what happened after that.

"We struggled a bit and didn't get our lines and lengths right.

"I don't think we bowled that great in the afternoon, but the pitch didn't offer as much as I thought it would do.

"It was a little bit slower and didn't offer as much sideways movement but we've got to be better and do our best when we come back."

And on the umpires' decision to bring the players off, Procter added: "It would have been nice to get back out for 10 or 15 overs but the rain came back and it got a bit dark."

It was another good day for 41-year-old Madsen, who this week signed a new deal to stay at Derbyshire until at least the end of the 2026 season.

A regular thorn in Northants' side, he was once again, as he passed 25,000 career runs in all formats, but he admitted the home side would have also bowled first had they won the toss.

"Given where we were at 29 for three, to end the day as we have we are really happy especially after being put in on I would say a favourable wicket," said Madsen.

"We would have done exactly the same, we would have had a bowl, so I'm really proud of the way we fought to get into this position."

On his key partnership with Guest, Madsen said: "One of the pleasing things for both of us is that we counter-punched and scored quickly straight away.

"We wanted to put them under pressure because in that situation if you get a bit defensive when the ball's doing a bit you can put yourself under pressure so we wanted to play as positively as possible."

Procter was the pick of the Northants seam attack, claiming two for 47, while leg-spinner Calvin Harrison, who took 11 wickets in his debut match for the club at Lancashire, only managed three overs before the weather set in.

Play is due to resume at Derby at 11am on Saturday morning.

Quotes courtesy of Nigel Gardner