Skipper Jennings left fuming as Lancashire 'squander' victory chances at Northants

Keaton Jennings and his Lancashire side suffered a defeat inside three days against Northants (Picture: Peter Short)

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings was left fuming after his side suffered a 70-run defeat against Northants at the County Ground on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having drawn their first four games, the Red Rose suffered a first defeat of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign, and now sit rock-bottom of the table - a far cry from where the pre-season promotion favourites want to be.

Lancashire will be kicking themselves for losing at Wantage Road, as they were in control of the match on many occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had Northants reeling at 67 for six on the opening morning, but allowed the home side to recover to 238 all out.

The visitors were then 184 for three in their reply, only to lose their last five wickets for 50 runs to be bowled out for 275.

Northants were 65 for four and 140 for six in their second innings, but Ben Sanderson's 65 from just 28 balls and a half-century from Saif Zaib lifted them to 273 all out and a lead of 238.

Even in the final innings, Lancashire looked to be coasting to victory at 116 for two, only to once again collapse and lose their last six wickets for 34 runs to crash to defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The disappointing thing for me is we’ve had four, five, six, seven opportunities in the game to win it and we squandered all those opportunities," said the former England opener.

"Northants lost three or four wickets and they’ve got away from us in both innings.

“It’s massively concerning and emotions aside, it’s just not good enough. On Sunday we were 116 for two and we get bowled out 50 runs later.

“I’ve got to ask questions of myself, the way we were going about bowling to the tail – are the decisions taken at that time the right ones?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously not, because the game judges you – it spits out at you what is deserved.

“There’s no divine right to say that because you’ve got a side 60 for six, you should bowl them out for 80.

"From a batting point of view, you can get an extra 50-70 and put pressure back for the bowlers.

“I think every individual in that changing-room can and should look at themselves and figure out ‘how can I improve by 10-20 per cent, if not more?’”