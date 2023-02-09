Skipper Cobb hails Steelbacks' 'world class experience' after AJ Tye signing

Northants have completed their squad for the big domestic one day competition this week with the signing of experienced Australian seam bowler AJ Tye.

Fresh from helping Perth Scorchers to glory in the Big Bash League Final last weekend, Tye has committed to play for Northants for the duration of the 2023 tournament.

And Cobb is hoping that is going to include a trip to Finals Day at Edgbaston on July 15.

New Northants Steelbacks signing Andrew Tye

The Steelbacks haven't reached the last four of the competition since they last won it in 2016, and haven't got out of the group stage since the Covid-hit summer of 2020, when they were thrashed in their quarter-final at Gloucestershire.

It has been an underwhelming return for a club that reached three finals in four years between 2013 and 2016, winning the competition twice.

But the arrival of Tye is an exciting move, and further strengthens a white ball squad that has also been boosted by the return of explosive England all-rounder David Willey to the club after seven years at Yorkshire.

Aussie batting sensation Chris Lynn has also committed himself to the Steelbacks cause after his stunning efforts in 2022 that saw him score more than 550 runs, including two unbeaten centuries.

David Willey has returned to Northants

And skipper Cobb, himself a two-time Blast winner, is excited by the potential of the squad that has been put together.

“Willo coming back is a great addition for us as an all-rounder, then we’ve got Lynny at the top of the order and AJ now with the ball," said Cobb.

"It gives us a real solid core of world class experience throughout the side.

“We know we fell away last year but we played some excellent cricket in the tournament.

Chris Lynn will be back playing for the Steelbacks in 2023

"So hopefully with these two coming in alongside Willo we can push and go one step further this summer.”

Steelbacks fans already know all about what Willey and Lynn are capable of, and in Tye the club has got its hands on another player whose record in T20 cricket speaks for itself.

The 36-year-old became the quickest to reach 300 career wickets in T20 cricket worldwide when he bagged the wicket of James Bazley in Sunday's BBL Final win over Brisbane Heat.

He is also the second highest BBL wicket-taker of all-time - a competition in which he is a four-time winner - with his 144 wickets at an average of 19.49 and an economy rate of 7.83 only being bettered by Sean Abbott (154 at 19.58),

Josh Cobb (left) was named man of the match as Alex Wakely's Steelbacks won the Blast in 2016

A latecomer to the professional game - Tye didn't make his senior debut until he was 26 - he has also made his mark in international cricket, claiming 47 wickets in 32 T20i matches for Australia.

There is no doubt the Steelbacks have got themselves a proven performer, with Tye having also having already played four seasons of Blast cricket, having played for Gloucestershire for three years between 2016 and 2019, and Durham last summer.

In all he has snared 67 wickets in 48 Blast matches, so is going to be well prepared to hit the ground running when he arrives in Northampton in May.

“AJ’s got a fantastic record in T20 cricket," added Cobb.

"We we were looking for someone to come in and bring real experience to the attack, someone that can bowl the tough overs in the latter part of the innings and be a banker for us at the death.”

Not many people may be aware that when Tye does pull on the Steelbacks shirt for the Blast opener against Worcestershire on May 24, it won't be the first time he has represented the club.

That's because back in 2012, Tye was in the UK playing club cricket for Chester Le Street CC and played two games as a trialist for the Northants Second XI against Durham at Brandon CC.

He claimed two for 21 in a rain-affected Second XI Championship clash, and then one for 54 in a One Day Cup encounter.

Tye will be hoping he can have a more lasting impact when he plays for the Steelbacks in the Blast, and that is something head coach John Sadler believes will be the case.

“To get AJ on board is really pleasing, he’s an amazing addition and gives our team a great balance,” said Sadler.

“His experience and skill set is exactly what we needed and he knows what’s required to win games and win competitions too.

