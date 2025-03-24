Situation 'has to be right for everyone' for Willey to make red-ball return for Northants

David Willey took his place in the Northants red-ball team group at kast week's media day at the County Ground

David Willey says the situation 'has to be right for everyone' if he is to play County Championship cricket for Northants this season.

The all-rounder rejoined the County from Yorkshire ahead of the 2023 campaign, but due to international and franchise cricket commitments has to date only featured in T20 Blast cricket for his home town club.

New Northants head coach Darren Lehmann has gone on the record to say he 'would love' to see Willey playing red ball cricket, while acknowledging that is not going to be possible until at least September.

Although no longer part of the England white ball set-up, Willey has a busy schedule ahead of him as he is due to play in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans from mid-April to May 18, before skippering the Steelbacks in the T20 Blast that runs from the end of May through to mid-July.

David Willey last played four-day cricket for Yorkshire in 2021

He will then join up with the Trent Rockets for a month-long stint in The Hundred in August before possibly being free to play for Northants in their three Championship matches in September, which are against Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Leicestershire.

Willey, who hasn't played first-class cricket since turning out for Yorkshire in September, 2021, says a red-ball return for Northants 'is not a closed door', but admits things would have to be right for all parties if it were to happen.

"I am pretty open about it, and in September, if the boys are in with a chance of going up and there are injuries or somebody needs a rest, then maybe I will put on the white shirt," said Willey, who turned 35 at the end of last month.

"In the same breath, if there is not a chance of promotion, I don't want to take a game away from a young lad that can get some experience.

"Also, if the team is going well and everybody is going well, don't just bring me in for the sake of it. Let the lads that have got the team there finish the job off.

"It is not a closed door, but it has to be right for everyone.

"I still have the passion for four-day cricket, and I will be watching on the stream when I am in Pakistan, and watching the boys closely.

"I love the game, I love the intricacies of four-day cricket, but ultimately I am a franchise cricketer now, and I love doing that."

Willey played for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International T20 League in Dubai in January and February, will shortly be off to Pakistan, and he says he loves touring the globe playing short-form cricket.

He also believes he is currently 'playing the best cricket of my career'.

"It is great that you can drop in somewhere, you have a job to do for six weeks, and then you close the door on it until next time," said Willey.

"You then want to perform and hopefully win things along the way, because you play a lot of career without winning stuff.

"So everywhere you go you are hopeful and optimistic you can win competitions.

"Although I am 35, I feel I am actually still playing the best cricket of my career.

"It has been a good winter, I have played some good cricket while I have been away, and I have had a bit of time at home as well.

"Now it is off to the PSL and straight into the Blast and then The Hundred, and it all comes thick and fast."

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short