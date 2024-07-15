Sikandar Raza not returning as Ashton Agar stays on at Steelbacks for Blast finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Australian Ashton Agar is extending his stay with the Northants Steelbacks for two more matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially brought in for four matches as cover for Sikandar Raza, the club have today confirmed the all-rounder will now be staying on for the final two North Group matches of the campaign.

Raza, who has been captaining Zimbabwe in a T20 International series against world champions India in Harare, was scheduled to return to play for the Steelbacks in Thursday's home date with Birmingham Bears, and the trip to Lancashire Lightning 24 hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it has been confirmed the 38-year-old will now not be coming back to Northampton, and Agar is staying on to play in his place.

Sikandar Raza won't be returning to play for the Steelbacks

Agar played a key role in Sunday's crucial six-wicket at Durham, hammering 31 from just 14 balls as the County got home in their eight-overs-a-side clash with just five balls to spare. He also bowled tidily to claim one for 16 from his two overs.

Raza's eight-match spell with the Steelbacks saw him score 206 runs at an average of 41.20, and also claim a couple of wickets in 20 overs bowled. He also claimed nine catches.

The Steelbacks need to win one of their final two group games to guarantee a place in the quarer-finals, while two wins will secure a home date in the last eight.