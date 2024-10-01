Shudan Judo Club win big at AJA Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The judokas from the Wellingborough based club won a total of twenty two medals as well as the Club of the Day trophy.

Twenty two players from Shudan Judo Club, attended the Amatuer Judo Association Open Championship run by Bushi Judo Club, in Erdington, on Sunday September 29th, 2024. The team consisted of both boys and girls, junior and senior players, and aged from five to in their forties. They were accompanied by an army of families and friends, who did a fantastic job of cheering them on.

"I had a great day," said Head Coach Dave Baldwin "It's always good to see their hard work paying off."

The club brought home nine gold medals, four silvers, and nine bronzes, as well as earning the Hugh McHugh Club of the Day trophy presented to the club with the highest points overall at the end of the competition - the first time in ten years that it's been won by another club other than the hosts.

Head coach Dave Baldwin and Shudan judoka holding the Hugh McHugh trophy

"The best thing about winning the trophy is that it was a team effort; everybody played a part. It's a real triumph for the club."

Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club is run by volunteers, and offer a one whole month free trial to new members for both novices and experienced judoka, with no joining fee.

More information can be found on their website shudanjudo.co.uk, on Facebook @shudanjudo, or by calling head coach Dave Baldwin on 07766533165