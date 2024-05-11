Seamer Kaul stars with the ball on debut as Northants endure testing day against Gloucestershire

Siddharth Kaul celebrates with his Northants team-mates after claiming one of his four wickets against Gloucestershire (Picture: Peter Short)

Siddharth Kaul made an impressive start to his short stint with Northants as he claimed four wickets on his debut in the Vitality County Championship clash with Gloucestershire at Wantage Road.

The Indian seam bowler was the pick of the attack as the County enjoyed a mixed day at the County Ground, with Miles Hammond hitting a superb 112 as Gloucestershire closed day one on 338 for eight after being asked to bat.

Kaul snared four for 58 from 23 overs as he made an instant impact in a Northants shirt, and head coach John Sadler was delighted with his performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's been great," said Sadler. "He's a bit of a character, actually and the lads have really warmed to him already.

Siddharth Kaul claims the wicket of James Bracey (Picture: Peter Short)

"And if he keeps getting four-fors and creating chances, they’ll warm to him even more!

"He’s a top cricketer, he’s played international cricket for India, so we know he’s quality. So, he deserved his fifth wicket at the end there really.

"He toiled all day as all the bowlers did really. Proccy [Luke Procter] was outstanding. I thought he deserved a lot more than what he got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even Sando [Ben Sanderson] not at his best goes at two an over, that’s how good he is. And Scrim [George Scrimshaw] created chances, but was probably a little bit inconsistent."

Ben Sanderson celebrates claiming the wicket of Graeme van Buuren (Picture: Peter Short)

Some eyebrows were raised as skipper Procter opted to bowl first on a hot and sunny day at the County Ground, and Sadler accepted that the visitors will be happier with their lot.

“If we’d got that last catch at the end and had them nine down, I’d have probably said it was a bit more even, but I think it was probably their day," admitted Sadler.

“We left a little bit of extra grass on to encourage some pace and carry like we have done so far this year, and I don't think we were quite at our best if we're honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think the decision to bowl first, yeah, I'm cool with that.“The only real time that we lost a bit of control in the game was when Miles Hammond came out and played the way he did, so fair play to him.

Liam Patterson-White made his debut for Northants (Picture: Peter Short)

"On another day, one of those might have chipped up to mid-on or mid-off and it's a different story. But look, you're allowed to play well.

“Hopefully that sun’s out again on Saturday.

"The forecast looks pretty good and the pitch looks like it's just not quite as green as it was.

"So, we've got to get those two wickets in the morning, then we've got to bat well, bat past them and then the longer we can bat, the more we can put them under some pressure.

"I'll take 350 all out and then we can hopefully build a substantial lead. So, there’s still a hell of a lot of cricket to be played."