Seamer Jack White called into Steelbacks squad for crucial Blast clash at Derby
But there is no place in the 14-man squad for all-rounder Rob Keogh, while the injured George Scrimshaw misses out again.
Seam bowler White is now 32 and has yet to play in a competitive T20 match, but is called into the squad with Keogh and all-rounder James Sales dropping out from the 15 named ahead of last Friday's win over Worcestershire Rapids.
Keogh had been selected in every Blast squad so far this summer, but has yet to play.
The Steelbacks are aiming for a fourth win in five starts at Derby, and they will also be targeting a quick win double as they beat the Falcons in the opening match of the tournament on May 30.
That five-wicket win was a thriller, coming off the final ball of the match, and Falcons will be keen for revenge as they look to maintain their excellent start to the competition at home.
They have won both of their matches at the County Ground in Derby, seeing off both Leicestershire Foxes and Notts Outlaws, although they have lost all three of their matches on the road.
The Falcons are currently fifth in the North Group table, one place and two points behind the Steelbacks, who are one of three teams on six points.
Lancashire Lightning are two points clear at the top, but have played a game more than Northants.
After Friday's clash with the Steelbacks, the Falcons then host Birmingham Bears on Sunday afternoon, and veteran batter Wayne Madsen is looking forward to the double header.
"We played a really good game of cricket last Friday and we want to emulate that this weekend," said the South African.
"We have two pretty important games as a group, both the teams we play are teams in the mix with us.
“The next two games are two big games but the guys are looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s important to perform well in our own conditions and clearly we did that last week.
"We were excellent all round with bat, ball and especially in the field. We need to continue that on Friday and then Sunday with some big performances.”
Northants Steelbacks squad v Derbyshire: David Willey (c), George Bartlett, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Breetzke, Justin Broad, Freddie Heldreich, Lewis McManus (wk), Gus Miller, Sikandar Raza, Ben Sanderson, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphy Weatherall, Jack White, Saif Zaib
Derbyshire squad v Steelbacks: Samit Patel (c), Harry Came, Daryn Dupavillon, Aneurin Donald, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Cam Fletcher, Brooke Guest (wk), Zak Chappell, Pat Brown, Ross Whiteley, David Lloyd, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Wayne Madsen
