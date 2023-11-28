Seam bowler Jack White puts pen to paper on new deal at Northants
The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year extension to his current deal, meaning he will be staying at the County Ground until at least the end of the 2025 season.
White was an ever-present in Northants' LV= Insurance County Championship Division One campaign last season, and was the club's standout bowler in red ball cricket.
He was Northants leading wicket-taker in first-class cricket, taking an impressive 50 wickets at 25.58 apiece, and claiming three five-wicket hauls.
“I’m really pleased to have extended my contract," said White, who joined the club ahead of the 2020 season having been spotted playing grade cricket in Australia.
"It was only really at the end of a tough season we showed how good we can be as a team, and I’m fully focused on trying to help the team get promoted back to division one next season where I feel we belong.
“The fans have always supported me here and I really hope myself and the team can give them some success in 2024.”
Although 31, White only made his first-class debut in August, 2020, and he has since gone on to take 105 wickets in 31 matches, with 14 of those appearances coming in 2023.