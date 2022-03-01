Santa Pod to feel the power at Easter

For the past two years, due to Covid-19, the Easter weekend has been off-limits.

In 2021, the event – billed as the Festival of Power Unlocked – took place in June to celebrate the unlocking of national restrictions while the 2020 Festival of Power was cancelled altogether.

This season will kick off with a bang, and a flash, as the Festival of Power spotlights the spectacular Jet Cars.

Jet Cars will light up the Festival of Power at Santa Pod Raceway over the Easter weekend. Picture courtesy of Santa Pod

Five British fire-breathing Jets are booked to light up the track while a sixth flame-thrower from France warms the crowds in the Live Action Arena.

The championship racing programme is headed by the unruly Pro Mods, contesting the opening round of the Motorsport UK British Drag Racing Championship, with a full supporting cast of cars and motorcycles battling for an early lead in their respective UK title chases.

There will be a 10,000-horsepower Top Fuel Dragster or two limbering up for the FIA European season ahead, while nitro-fuelled Funny Cars add to the ground-shaking clamour.

Access to the pits is open and free for a close-up look at these most powerful racing machines on the planet.

Monster Trucks and stunt driving and riding shows feature alongside the French Jet in the Live Action Arena.

Magic, escapology, musical comedy and robotic dancing are among the Variety Marquee’s attractions while funfair rides, helicopter flights, a circus skills workshop and children’s sideshows all help create a lively family day out over the Easter weekend.

The Festival of Power takes place at Santa Pod Raceway between Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17 and full event details are available at www.santapod.co.uk/festival-of-power.php.

Adult ticket prices, booked in advance, begin at £30 per day with children aged five to 15 at £5 each.