Santa Pod finally ready to host 10th Dragstalgia

Supercharged Outlaws will be in action this weekend. Picture courtesy of Santa Pod

The 10th Dragstalgia should have been a highlight of 2020’s sporting summer.

However, the grand Santa Pod Raceway celebration of 60 years of British drag racing will now illuminate the summer of 2021 before an enthusiastic audience this weekend, albeit one still limited in accord with the Government’s ongoing pandemic protocols.

After Covid stymied 2020’s planned international participation, it will be a very British affair.

Dragstalgia 10 is a vintage lifestyle weekend devoted to race cars, bikes and hot rods from a bygone era, and all the retro favourites will be here.

Nitro and methanol ‘Nostalgia’ Funny Cars and Fuel Altereds will battle for bragging rights in the popular ‘Cannonball’ format, while fast Front-Engined Dragsters contest the Slingshot Showdown.

On two wheels, there will be historic Pro Stock Bikes, while the National Sprint Association’s entry list showcases some of the motorcycles that set records and scorched the dragstrip decades ago.

And if further illumination is needed, the FireForce 3 Jet Funny Car will be on hand to light up, and smoke out, the track.

In keeping with the old-time flavour, Showmanship Trophies will reward such achievements as best appearing car and team, best burnout, best wheelstand and best backup girl or guy.

Off-track displays include Autoglym’s Show & Shine and the National Street Rod Association’s ‘Blast From The Past’, while Hottie’s Vintage Village fills the Vintage Fair marquee with all manner of retro delectables.

Along with club displays, there are the usual funfair rides, traders, bars and catering to keep the whole family occupied, fed, refreshed and entertained all weekend long.

Dragstalgia’s 10th anniversary celebration takes place at Santa Pod between Friday and Sunday this weekend.

Ticket prices start at £25 and £5 for children aged five to 15 and must be booked in advance at www.santapodtickets.com or by calling the box office on 01234 782828.