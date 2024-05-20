Sanderson says Northants targeting victory after taking control on day three at Derby

Northants seam bowler Ben Sanderson claimed his 20th five-wicket haul against Derbyshire

Ben Sanderson says he and his Northants team-mates will 'give it our best shot' as they target a first win of the Vitality County Championship Division Two season at Derbyshire on Monday.

The County enjoyed an excellent third day at Derby to put themselves in the box seat, finishing on 195 for two from just 40 overs in their second innings, which is a lead of 255.

Sanderson claimed five for 76 from 27 overs as Derbyshire were bowled out for 362 in reply to Northants' first innings of 422 all out.



It was the 20th five-wicket haul of the seam bowler's brilliant career, and has helped put his team in a very strong position, but he also knows the timing of the declaration on Monday is going to be a tricky one.

"That's probably one of our best days this season," said Sanderson.

"It's probably the most consistent we've been with the ball and we've got our rewards.

"The batters have put runs on the board all season, we've just not quite got over the line with the bowling side of things but it's how we want to play our cricket, being aggressive and taking the game on.

"We'll give it a good go on Monday.

"There's obviously a fine balance of giving them a little sniff and we need overs to bowl them out so there's a chat to be had later to discuss what our options are, but we'll give it our best shot."

Emilio Gay will resume his innings on Monday on 89 not out from 121 balls, with Karun Nair also unbeaten on 37 from just 36 balls.

They have already put on 76 from 77 balls and will look to press on aggressively first thing to try and set up the declaration.

Derbyshire all-rounder Ross Whiteley said: "I think we did well to get close to their score and the game seems to be set up now for potentially a result.

"The heavy roller killed the wicket a little bit and made keeping it tight pretty difficult at times.

"Northants obviously played well in patches and the game's moving forward and hopefully we can have a decent day on the final day.

"We'll obviously come hard in the morning and try and get the game on our side as best we can really."