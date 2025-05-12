Sanderson delighted by ‘incredible’ win as Northants fight back to see off Lancashire

Ben Sanderson was elated by Northants' victory over Lancashire (Picture: Peter Short)

Ben Sanderson was left elated by Northants' 'unbelievable' 70-run win over Lancashire in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two on Sunday.

The County had been on the back foot for much of the three days' play at Wantage Road – after being reduced to 67 for six on the opening morning - but a stunning innings from Sanderson and then a magical spell of bowling from Calvin Harrison on day three saw Northants secure a first win of the summer.

First, Sanderson hammered a career-best 65 from just 28 balls to lift Northants from 189 for eight - a lead of just 149 - to 273 all out, putting on a crucial 81-runs with Liam Guthrie (16 off 33).

That meant the County had a more than handy lead of 238 to defend.

But Lancashire looked to be cruising to their target as they eased to 116 for two, with first innings century maker Marcus Harris well set on 43 and Josh Bohannon on 41.

Up stepped leg-spinner Harrison to turn the tide, tempting the country's leading run-scorer Harris down to track for an ill-advised swipe to be stumped, and then trapping Bohanon lbw.

In between those scalps, Harry Conway bowled Matty Hurst for a two-ball duck and suddenly the visitors were under pressure.

Harrison went on to claim two more wickets to finish with four for 32, as Lancashire collapsed from 131 for four to 165 all out, with Guthrie claiming three for 34 and Conway two for 36.

“It’s why we play cricket, days like that – it’s what we get out of bed and train all winter for," beamed Sanderson.

"Both teams fought hard for it and we came out on top – to come back like that and get the win was unbelievable.

“We said we wanted two 50 partnerships from what we’d got left, we thought that’d give us a little sniff."

On his stunning and match-changing innings, Sanderson said: "I’ve worked hard on my batting the last couple of years, it was just one of those days where it’s come off.

“I was just thinking ‘watch the ball and hit it’ but we always say as bowlers, try to stay top of off.

"I felt they searched a little bit and played into our hands, then they spread the field and took the slips out.

“I got a few down to third man and, as a bowler, I’m owed a few there, I reckon!

"It’s just that mindset and it’s what Darren (Lehmann) wants us to do, put a bit of pressure on the bowlers and knock them off their lengths."

Harrison, playing his fourth match on loan from Nottinghamshire, has now taken 15 wickets this season for Northants - and the have all come against Lancashire!

“He’s a class act, is Cal – whatever situation you throw him the ball in, he just controls the game," said Sanderson.

"He’s been ideal for us and especially picking up some big wickets there, which got us going, was just what we needed.”

The win was a crucial one for Northants as it lifted them to fifth in the division two table, and to within 18 points of second-placed Derbyshire, although leaders Leicestershire are still 39 points better off.

The County will be looking to build on this win when they return to action on Friday, travelling to Cardiff to take on Glamorgan.

Quotes courtesy of Ben Kosky