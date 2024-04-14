Sales takes his chance to score maiden century as Northants rack up the runs

James Sales scored a brilliant unbeaten century for Northamptonshire against MIddlesex at the County Ground

The 21-year-old was delighted that his parents were in the crowd as he finished unbeaten on 113 from 174 balls as Northants declared their first innings in the LV= Insurance County Championship clash on 552 for six.

Emilio Gay's brilliant 261 from 401 balls was the standout knock of the innings, but Sales also shone as he made the most of excellent batting conditions to notch up three figures for the first time in his senior career.

Middlesex hit back well to close day two on 128 for one, still a massive 424 behind, with Nathan Fernandes and former Northants loan man Max Holden unbeaten on 65 and 40 respectively.

It means the Northants bowlers have got a lot of work to do if they are to try and force victory in their first home game of the season, but for Sales and Gay it was a day to remember.

"I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet, there are obviously loads of emotions going around," admitted Sales.

"I’m really happy to get the first hundred out of the way and it’s good to contribute to the team really.

“I went out there played with freedom and tried to make the most of my opportunity.

"Luckily the wicket favoured the batters. It could be a long day on Sunday. It was good to be out there with Emilio who batted unreal."

Sales is the son of former County skipper David, and he was in the crowd along with James' mum Abigail, and Sales Jnr admitted it was a relief they were there.

“Mum and dad don’t usually like watching me," said Sales, whose previous highest first-class score was 71.

"It was nice to spot them just after I scored the hundred. I haven’t spoken to them yet, so God knows what dad will have for me later, but it’ll probably be a telling off about a shot I played. He still does that.

“Mum is a worse watcher bless her. She can’t even watch the stream at home. She can’t watch anything.”

Gay's innings of 261 is the 12th highest first innings score in the club's history, and saw the 24-year-old power well past his previous best of 145.

He now has five first-class hundreds to his name.

The day was also a memorable one for another young Northants player, and fast bowler Raphael Weatherall who claimed his maiden first-class wicket on his County debut.

The 19-year-old claimed the wicket of former England opening batter Mark Stoneman, enticing the left-hander to edge behind to Lewis McManus with a beauty of a delivery.