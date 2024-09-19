Sales admits to ‘difficult year’ as he celebrates career-best century for Northants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Sales was able to celebrate a career-best 135 for Northants in their County Championship clash with Leicestershire on Wednesday - but admitted it has been 'a difficult year' for him.

The 21-year-old notched a second Championship century of the summer to put the County in control against the Foxes, with Northants hitting 383 all out in response to the visitors' 203 all out, and then reducing them to 69 for four in their second knock.

It means Leicestershire go into day three still trailing by 111 runs, with Northants closing in on a second four-day success in the space of a week - having failed to win a first-class game in the previous 12 months!

For Sales, it was a great day as he made the most of his return to the Championship team in the past month, having been left on the sidelines in red ball cricket since April.

James Sales hit 135 for Northants against Leicestershire

He hit 16 fours in his 197-ball innings, showing great maturity, excellent shot selection and class, and has put his team in a great position.

It was also a relief on a personal level.

“It’s been a difficult year for me personally, but good to get an opportunity again," said Sales, who now sits top of the County's first-class batting averages having scored 334 runs at 66.80.

"I missed out last week (against Derbyshire) on a few runs, so to really make a decent score this week was very nice."

Former head coach John Sadler had initially recalled Sales for the abandoned clash at Gloucestershire in August, and since his departure the County's coaching team of Rory Kleinveldt, Graeme White and Greg Smith have shown their faith in him.

They have played Sales at four in the batting, and he has repaid them handsomely.

“The coaches told me, we’re going to give you a go at four, see how you get on, just go and play like you play IIs cricket," said Sales.

"That’s all I’ve tried to do really, take it game by game, ball by ball and just try building scores.

“I felt like we played spin very well last week, so last week’s wicket did help for this game. I just kept to my plans really, kept playing straight, hit with the spin."

The son of former Northants skipper David, Sales revealed that his dad and mum were at the County Ground as he reached three figures, just as they were when he scored his maiden century against Middlesex earlier in the season.

“My parents both rocked up at lunch when I was on 90, they were hiding at the back, so they popped out and gave me a little thumbs up, so it’s always nice," he said.

"I’m sure my dad enjoyed it, had a few beers to celebrate, I think.

"I’ll go home and see how they are. He’s already told me I played a poor shot to get out, so next game, I suppose!"

Sales shared 100-plus partnerships with both Rob Keogh (49) and Saif Zaib (71), and admitted it did get a little nervy as the latter hogged the strike as he approached three figures.

“I think I was on 97 and didn’t face a ball for three overs, so I was just a bit like, come on Saif!," said Sales.

"But they are both top quality players and it was great to bat with both of them."

Play is due to resume at 10.30am on Thursday, and Northants will be hoping Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can once again work his magic, having already claimed two for 22 from 16 overs.

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore