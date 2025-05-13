Saints in final means a walk to Cardiff for Dave

Published 13th May 2025, 08:28 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 08:36 BST
When watching an early pool game last year Dave said to his friend, if we get to the final I will walk to Cardiff. On Saturday May 3rd Saints upset the favourites Leinster in Dublin and his 142 mile walk became a reality.

To make this challenge worthwhile Dave, 47, has elected to raise money for the Saints Foundation.

He will set off on Tuesday 20th May at approx 7am from Franklin's Gardens and aims to arrive at the Principality Stadium in time for the kick off on Saturday May 24th akthough, at the time of writing he does not have a ticket.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/gardens2cardiff25?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL&utm_campaign=015

