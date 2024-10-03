Saif Zaib the big winner as he claims Northamptonshire end-of-season awards hat-trick

Saif Zaib claimed three prizes at the Northants end-of-season awards (Picture: Andy Kearns / nccc.co.uk)

Saif Zaib claimed a hat-trick of awards at the Northamptonshire CCC end of season awards at the County Ground.

And there were also win doubles for veteran bowler Ben Sanderson and young all-rounder Justin Broad.

Zaib enjoyed a strong season in all three formats, and that was recognised by the fact he claimed the club's batsman of the season award, the One Day Cup player of the year gong, and also landed the Tony Kingston Award for hitting the most sixes.

In all competitions, the 26-year-old scored 908 runs, and cleared the rope 23 times.

In the One Day Cup, he hit 292 runs and also claimed 12 wickets at 24.33 apiece.

Seamer Sanderson enjoyed another excellent season with the ball across all formats, and his efforts were recognised as he claimed two trophies - including the players’ player of the season.

The 35-year-old also picked up the gong for being the bowler of the season.

Sanderson was Northants' leading wicket-taker in the County Championship, snaring 41 wickets at 26.73, and was also second in the Vitality Blast charts, bagging 15 wickets, just one fewer than David Willey.

Broad's double saw him claim the media player of the season as well as the Frank Rudd young player of the year for the second season in a row.

Captain Willey was named the T20 player of the year, having scored 313 runs at 22.35, including three half-centuries, and also claiming 16 wickets at 26.43 apiece.

The County Championship player of the year award also went to the skipper, with Luke Procter claiming that one.

The left-hander fell agonisingly short of scoring 1,000 runs, finishing on 923 at a very healthy 48.57, while he also snared 21 wickets at 34.42 apiece.

The other award winners on the night were teenager Arush Buchake who was named academy player of the season, Patricia Hankins, who clinched the women's player of the season gong and Gail Roberts, who was named club person of the year.