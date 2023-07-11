Sadler praises Northants' application on tough opening day at Middlesex

Saif Zaib top-scored for Northamptonshire in their Championship clash with Middlesex in Northwood (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

John Sadler praised the Northants batting line-up for their application on a difficult first day of the must-win LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash against Middlesex.

On a tricky track at Merchant Taylor's School in Northwood, Northants were bowled out for 219 from 88.4 overs having won the toss and decided to bat first.

It means the County still have only one batting bonus point this season, and the three bowling points picked up by the home side mean they are now 15 points clear of rock-bottom Northants in the table.

Middlesex, who sent in a nightwatchman Ethan Bamber to open the batting alongside Mark Stoneman, had to face five overs before the close of play and eased to 23 without loss.

The home attack bowled tightly all day on a surface that offered variable bounce and plenty of lateral movement, with Toby-Roland Jones, Tom Helm, Bamber and Ryan Higgins all taking two wickets apiece.

Saif Zaib top-scored for Northants with an excellent 49 from 83 balls, with Justin Broad on debut impressing for his 31 from 78 balls.

Everybody in the top eight got starts and reached double figures, with Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter and Lewis McManus all getting into the 20s.

But the batters struggled to impose themselves on the game against a disciplined attack and increase the run-rate, save a very late flurry from Zaib.

And Sadler was pleased with his players' performance, while defending the team's patient approach.

“It was a connoisseur’s day of county cricket," said the head coach.

"I thought Middlesex bowled nicely and we applied ourselves brilliantly to be honest.

"We are a big advocate of playing with freedom and playing positively, but you have got to play the situation and I thought we played really well.

“The wicket had something in it and it nibbled a little bit but we applied ourselves. It was a pity none of them went on and got that bigger score."

On the efforts of Zaib and Broad, Sadler added: “Saif played magnificently. He went in under a bit of pressure when we’d just lost a couple of wickets and he has played with responsibility throughout.

"He is growing every time he goes to the wicket.

“It was a shame he didn’t get the chance to keep going a little bit longer because he’d just started to play a bit more positively, but he got a good ball that looked like it nipped back a little bit and clipped the bail.

“Justin showed up well. Every time we’ve seen him he has impressed us. He’s played second team all year and got a lot of runs. He looks like he belongs at this level.

"He’s got his own method and he sticks to it. He’s an exciting prospect moving forward."

Northants now know they have to hit a consistent line and length with the ball when play resumes on Tuesday, and Sadler accepted that the home side's bowlers have shown them exactly what is needed.

“Middlesex have given us a hint of what’s required," said the head coach.

"They were very patient. We didn’t hit our straps the last five overs where we chased it a little bit, but we’ll take a leaf out of their book, dry the scoreboard up and challenge the stumps.”