John Sadler has been delighted with the business done so far, with David Willey’s return to the club from Yorkshire on a four-year contract probably the most eye-catching deal.

Australian ace Chris Lynn's return for the Vitality Blast is another headline signing, while his countryman Sam Whiteman's recruitment for the LV= Insurance County Championship campaign is also one that it is hoped will pay serious dividends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis McManus has also joined the club on a permanent basis following his loan last summer, while a clutch of key players have also committed their immediate futures with new contracts including Ben Sanderson, Josh Cobb, Jack White, Gareth Berg, Saif Zaib, James Sales and Luke Procter - who has also been handed the red ball captaincy.

David Willey has signed a four-year contract with Northants

The County have also signed seam bowler Ollie Sale from Somerset, and with the likes of Ricardo Vasconcelos, Emilio Gay, Rob Keogh and Tom Taylor all still under contract, the squad is looking healthy.

But there are additions to come.

There are going to be at least two more overseas signings to be announced, one for the Blast and one for red ball cricket, while Sadler also isn't ruling out the signing of new players from the English game.

"We are always open for any domestic players that we think can come in and add value, we are always open-minded to that," said the County head coach.

Aussie star Chris Lynn will return to play for the Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast

"We are still keen on getting another overseas for red ball cricket, because the Championship is going to be crucial again for us this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a great season last year, and we want to build on that, and there is the potential there to win more games.

"There are always rumours about whether they are going to change the scoring system, whether they are going to tinker with that a little bit to encourage teams to go for wins.

"So as long as we are progressing, that's what matters, and we are always open-minded to bringing in players who will add value and improve us as a squad.

Luke Procter will captain Northamptonshire in red ball cricket in 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we can do that, then we will try to do so, budget dependent of course."

As for the second overseas signing for the Blast, Sadler said: "Obviously we have got Lynny, and we are close to getting somebody else in for the T20, although it’s not been finalised yet."

NORTHANTS SQUAD 2023

All formats: Luke Procter (red ball captain), Josh Cobb (white ball captain), Lewis McManus (vice-captain), Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Rob Keogh, David Willey, Saif Zaib, James Sales, Tom Taylor, Ben Sanderson, Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Ollie Sale, Freddie Heldreich, Harry Gouldstone, Alex Russell, Gus Miller, George Gowler, George Weldon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian batter Sam Whiteman will play for Northants in four-day and 50-over cricket in 2023

Overseas signings: Sam Whiteman (County Championship & One Day Cup), Chris Lynn (T20 Blast)

White-ball only contract: Graeme White