Sadler hails 'relentless' Sanderson but Glamorgan fight back to frustrate Northants

Raphy Weatherall celebrates claiming the wicket of Kiran Carlson (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But there was frustration for the County, as the Welsh side recovered from 27 for four and 96 for five after being asked to bat, and closed the day on 203 for seven, with Colin Ingram unbeaten on 69.

Dan Douthwaite also played a key role with 50.

Ben Sanderson claimed three for 70 and teenage pace bowler Raphy Weatherall two for 38, with Sadler admitting the bowlers were pleased to get the Dukes ball back in their hands after using a Kookaburra in the opening two matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Tremain celebrates after dismissing Glamorgan's Zain-ul-Hassan (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bowlers were smiling in practice at getting the Dukes ball back,” said the Northants head coach.

“I've never seen a bunch of bowlers so happy. But yeah, I mean it just made for a good game, the ball swinging a little bit. it is.

“It wasn’t a particularly difficult decision to decide to bowl first.

“We spoke about the wickets we're going to play on this year, we're going to leave a little bit more grass on to encourage some carry through.

Ben Sanderson in action during Northants' clash with Glamorgan on Friday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our seamers that we've got, we want to encourage them and give them every chance to take 20 wickets.

“So, we've left a little bit more on it. A little bit of moisture overnight with the rain we had, so it was a pretty easy decision to bat, but I think it's a good pitch.

“It’s done a little bit, but I think it's a good cricket pitch.

“It was great to see Ben Sanderson. He’s magnificent, he's relentless. He just keeps asking questions every ball, very skillful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, hopefully he can get going again in the morning get another couple and get a five-for.

“Ingram's a good player, he’s been around a long time, he knows what he's about.

“They counterattacked a little bit. I think potentially we could have just held a bit more maybe and made it a bit hard for them to score, but we’re playing for wickets and when they’re 27 for four and five down, then you go for the kill. So, I've no problem with that.

“Fair play to them, they've got a good partnership, got a little bit of momentum and 203 for seven overnight we’d have taken that at the start of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Raphy Weatherall, what a belter his first wicket was. That would get any batter in the world out.

“We know Raphy is going to be a very good cricketer in time – he’s a good cricketer now of course – and he's just playing with the biggest smile on his face. “

On the state of the game, Sadler said: “We want to get them out as cheaply as we can and then try and bat long.

“Hopefully, the sun comes out when we get the chance to bat.”

Play is due to resume at the County Ground at 11am on Saturday.