Sadler frustrated by Rapids reverse but insists the Steelbacks will bounce back

Ricardo Vasconcelos is bowled by Usama Mir

But the head coach insists there will be no panicking in the Northants dressing room, and that they are determined to bounce back with a positive result in their next game against Durham on Friday night.

The Steelbacks turned in a mixed bowling performance as the Rapids posted a testing 196 for nine at the County Ground, but everything seemed to be on course in reply as the home side coasted to 90 for one in reply in the eighth over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then the wheels came off.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir claimed the wicket of Ricardo Vasconcelos to spark a collapse of five wickets for 26 in the space of five overs, as the Steelbacks suddenly found themselves 116 for six.

They did rally, and Tom Taylor top-scored with an entertaining 44 not out late on, but there was no way back as the Rapids claimed a very welcome win on the road

"I thought we slightly mis-executed with the ball, although I thought there was some really good stuff in there as well, but the probably got maybe 10 or 15 more than what they might have done on a different day," said Sadler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then with the batting, after the start we got we should have chalked them off and chased the target down.

"But it wasn't to be and we lost a bit of a cluster of wickets, but that is the way we are going to play.

"We are going to come out aggressive, but on this occasion we didn't quite get it over the line."

Some big late hitting also aided the Rapids cause as they recovered from 98 for four, with Ed Pollock and Mir making valuable contributions of 23 and 20 respectively, and Sadler rued the fact his players couldn't repeat that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Worcester had a couple of overs where they got late teens, and the couple of big overs never really came for us in the second half of our innings," he said.

"But we are not going to panic, this is the way we are going to play our cricket.

"We are confident with the way we are going to play, and we will bounce back on Friday.