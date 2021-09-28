Sadler 'excited' as all-rounder Sales signs professional contract at Northants

James Sales has signed a two-year professional contract at Northants

The 18-year-old graduates from the club's academy, having been in the County Ground juniors system since he was just nine-years-old.

An exciting all-rounder, Sales is the son of former Northants skipper David, and has been rewarded for the progress that saw him make his first team debuts in 2021 in both first-class and 50-over formats.

He played key roles with the bat in the narrow two-wicket Championship win over Surrey, hitting the winning runs, and also the draw with Durham that followed, when he scored a maiden first-class 50.

Northants head coach John Sadler

He has also claimed a couple of first-class wickets with his pace bowling.

The teenager is the first signing to be made by the club since John Sadler took over as head coach from David Ripley, and the new boss is 'excited' by the youngster's potential.

“James is a natural athlete who bats, bowls and fields.” said Sadler.

“He’s very calm and composed, and we’ve seen that already when he’s gone in under pressure.

“He’s really shown that he belongs at this level and we’re looking forward to nurturing him over the next few years.