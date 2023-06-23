Sadler believes Steelbacks' upturn in performance bodes well for the future

With the Steelbacks on the brink of elimination from the Vitality Blast, John Sadler is encouraged the County have shown their full potential in the second half of the campaign, while admitting frustration that they looked 'a little bit lost' in the opening games.

In a woeful start to the North Group, Northants lost three out of three at home, and although things did improve, with five wins out of the next eight, Wednesday night's defeat to Derbyshire - a fifth out of seven on home soil - looks to have ended their chances of a top four finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday night's results, with Notts and Yorkshire both losing, mean that mathematically the Steelbacks are not yet out of the running for the quarter-finals, and a win at Leicestershire Foxes on Friday night could even keep them in the frame ahead of 'super Sunday' when the group stage ends on July 2.

Steelbacks skipper David Willey (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

But it is a long shot.

And looking back on the campaign, and in particular that poor home form, Sadler admitted the team's early performances quite simply weren't good enough.

Many observers and supporters have suggested the reason for those dispirited showings and slow start was down to the decision to make David Willey captain in place of Josh Cobb just two weeks before the start of the tournament.

But the head coach is comfortable with his decision to make Willey captain, pointing to the team's recent performances, and particularly the impressive wins over Notts and Yorkshire, as proof of what could be achieved in the future.

Steelbacks head coach John Sadler (Picture: Peter Short)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Steelbacks' final home group game on Wednesday and a fifth loss in seven matches, Sadler was asked to sum up the campaign.

"I don't think we played good enough cricket at the start of the tournament," said the head coach.

"In the first half of the comp, I think we were probably a little bit individual with how we went about stuff, with people just being a bit focused on their own game more."

"Whereas in the second half of the tournament, in these last few games, I feel we have got a real kind of teamship together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We seem a lot more aligned, we seem a lot more together, the attitude in the field has been superb this last three games, and we have held some catches, which helps of course.

"I think the ground fielding has been good, I think the lads have thrown their bodies on the line, and it just looks a completely different unit.

"That is why it was okay to lose on Wednesday, because that's the attitude and that's the way we have gone about our business.

"The reason it was so hard to fathom in the first half of the tournament is because we just looked a little bit lost."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late call to replace Cobb with Willey was certainly a decision that came out of the blue, and will have surprised those in the Wantage Road dressing room as much, if not more, than everybody else.

But Sadler has been pleased with the England all-rounder's leadership, while accepting it did take both Willey and the Steelbacks squad time to get used to each other.

"David has done a great job, and it probably did take him a bit of time to get to know his players a little bit, and it also took the players a little time to get used to his style," said Sadler.

"I think he has had a massive impact, and I think the guys are really buying into what he is about. Anybody watching the way he goes about his business day in, day out can see he is the ultimate professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It always takes time to find your feet when you are captaining a team you've not really played with before.

"It took a little time for the players to get used to Dave, and for Dave to get used to his players, but certainly by the end of the tournament we look like a proper unit, where everybody understands each other."

The Steelbacks finish their Blast campaign with two away matches.

Friday night’s trip to Grace Road to play Leicestershire is followed by a trip to Old Trafford to take on Lancashire Lightning on July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad