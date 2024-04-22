Rugby superstars at Howden Big Rugby Day Out fest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Howden, Principal Partners of The British & Irish Lions, launched their partnership with Lions Origin Clubs, demonstrating their support for grassroots rugby at the Howden Big Rugby Day Out at Oxford University Rugby Club, Iffley Road.

The event featured Lions Origin Clubs including Oxford University, Amersham and Chiltern and Long Buckby RFC. Lions Origin Clubs are rugby clubs who have produced a British & Irish Lions star, with these clubs collectively producing a total of 43 players including Ireland’s Tyrone Howe, and England’s Josh Lewsey and David 'Piggy' Powell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In attendance were former-British & Irish Lions stars Jason Robinson and Gavin Hastings and former-England International Maggie Alphonsi who led coaching sessions, met excited young players, and gave their insight into the importance of community rugby in shaping their careers.

Jason Robinson plays rugby with attending clubs

Lions Origin Clubs are, for the first time, being recognised for the role they have played in shaping the British & Irish Lions with a commemorative plaque, presented by Howden, and announced with clubs in attendance being given theirs at the Howden Big Rugby Day Out.