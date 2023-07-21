Rock-bottom Northants endure dismal day as Somerset seamers show their class

Replying to the visitors' 351 all out, the County batters had no answer to the Somerset attack as they were rushed out for 180 in their first innings and then quickly reduced to 151 for six in their second having been asked to follow on.

It means Northants, who are bottom of the division one table, still need another 20 runs to even make Somerset bat again, and they are likely to be without overseas signing Sam Whiteman to help them do that.

The Australian was allowed to leave the match to be with his pregnant wife in hospital, after she went into labour on Thursday.

Northants batter Sam Whiteman is bowled by Lewis Gregory in the first innings of the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at the County Ground (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Luke Procter and Tom Taylor will resume the Northants innings on Friday morning on 37 and 24 respectively, the pair having already lifted the score from 124 for six.

In the first innings, Ricardo Vasconcelos hit an excellent 78 from 104 balls, while Saif Zaib chipped in with 38, but eight of the team failed to even reach double figures.

It means the County still only have one batting point this season, a shocking record.

New Zealander Matt Henry and former England men Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory have proved too hot to handle, and they will be confident of wrapping things up in quick time on Friday.

Northants opener Ricardo Vasconcelos celebrates reaching his half century during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at the County Ground (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“We were under pressure right from the start and with their experience and skill levels, they just didn’t give us anything to go on," admitted Northants head coach John Sadler.

"They challenged the stumps, they were relentless with their length and they got their rewards.

“Sam Whiteman and Vasco were playing really nicely (in the first innings), developing a nice partnership and you could just see the Somerset fielders start to fade a little bit and then a bottom edge just snuck through, so he was a little bit unfortunate.

“I think we could have potentially been more proactive, shuffling down the wicket and moving our feet a little bit – I thought Somerset did that very well.

Somerset's Craig Overton celebrates after taking the wicket of Northants' Saif Zaib at the County Ground (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Proccy (Luke Procter) showed some great fight at the end and Tommy showed great character to go out and play the way he did.

"If we can get a partnership and suddenly start to get a lead, there’s plenty in that pitch.”

And on Whiteman not yet batting in the second innings, Sadler explained: “Sam’s wife is 38 weeks pregnant and she’s gone into labour.

"As important as this game is, there’s more important things like being there for the birth of his child.

Matt Henry of Somerset celebrates with his team mates after taking the wicket of Luke Procter during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Northamptonshire (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“He really didn’t want to let the team down but it was me who made the call in the end, saying ‘you’ve got to go and be with your wife’. Hopefully things are all right."

Elsewhere, relegation rivals Kent and Middlesex are also struggling.

Kent are four for one in the second innings of their match at title-chasing Essex, still trailing by 247 runs.

Essex posted 458 for eight in their first innings after Kent were rolled over for 207.

Middlesex are hosting leaders Surrey, who were bowled out for 433 at Lord's. In reply, the home side are 179 for five.