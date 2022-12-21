Ricky Evans survives scare to see off 'better player' Fallon Sherrock in World Darts Championship

Ricky Evans congratulates Fallon Sherrock on her performance in their first round match of the Cazoo World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday night

Evans lost the first set to the Milton Keynes ace, but held his nerve and showed his class as he fought back to win the match 3-1, despite admitting Sherrock was ‘was the better player’.

His win sets up a second round date with Masters champion Joe Cullen at Alexanadra Palace on Friday night.

Sherrock was bidding to create more history on the sport’s biggest stage, having become the first woman to triumph at the PDC World Championship when beating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic three years ago.

Ricky Evans got into the festive spirit as he took to the stage at Ally Pally dressed as Father Christmas

She produced another impressive display against 32-year-old Evans, but he proved to be too good.

Sherrock gave the capacity crowd plenty to cheer in the opening exchanges, reeling off three successive legs to win the first set.

Sherrock also seized an early initiative in set two, but a 122 finish on the bull from Evans turned the tide, as the Kettering star restored parity at one set apiece.

The Women’s World Matchplay winner recovered to move ahead in set three, but she paid the price for squandering four darts for a 2-1 lead, as Evans pinned tops to move a set away from victory.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern, although after Sherrock spurned two further darts to force a decider, Evans raced to victory, sealing the deal with a quick-fire 107 combination to advance.

“I knew it was going to be tough, but I didn’t expect it to be that tough, she is so good,” said Evans, who is nicknamed ‘Rapid’.

“Fallon was the better player. I got away with that, but I’m so happy to win. I have got nothing to lose now.”

Sherrock was disappointed with the result, but proud of her display.

“I think it was a stronger performance than what I have produced all year, so I cannot really moan about it,” she said.

“Obviously I am disappointed not to win, but at the end of the day, it’s stuff that I can take back and use as a learning curve. If I get there and qualify for next year, I know what to work on.”

