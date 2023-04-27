News you can trust since 1897
Richardsons make history as they help England to a clean sweep

James and Josh Richardson made history last weekend as they became the first father-and-son combination to play darts in the same England team.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

The darts aces, who are from Rushden, were both selected to play for England in the 2023 British Internationals at the Golden Palm Resort in Chapel St Leonards.

And they played their parts on what proved to be a successful weekend for England as they clinched the titles in four categories - men’s, women’s, girls and boys - against Scotland and Wales.

Representing the men’s team, the Richardsons endured a tough day individually on Saturday with James losing his game 4-0 and Josh going down 4-2 but England still managed to secure an overall 8-4 victory against Scotland.

Josh and James Richardson helped England win the men's title at the 2023 British InternationalsJosh and James Richardson helped England win the men's title at the 2023 British Internationals
But they both bounced back on St George’s Day with Richardson snr posting a 101 average when he beat his Welsh opponent 4-0 before Josh followed that with a 4-1 success.

England, again, won the match 8-4 to secure the men’s title.

James Richardson said: “Myself and Josh were honoured to put the England shirt on.

“It was the first time for me and the second time for Josh but the first time a father-and-son have played in the same team for England.

“The team spirit within the team was like nothing I’ve experienced before.

“Everyone was getting behind every player and it was great to see a clean sweep for the country.”

