Reid and Phillips lead fightback as Steelbacks Women progress to T20 Cup last 16

Northants Steelbacks Women recovered from a precarious 50 for six to fight back and secure an excellent 71-run win over Shropshire in the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup on Sunday.

The victory sees the Steelbacks progress to the third round, and they will entertain fellow Tier 2 side Leicestershire on Saturday. Leicestershire were seven-wicket winners over Cheshire in their second round clash.

David Ripley's side endured a difficult start against Shropshire at Wem CC as five of the top six all fell for single, figures, with only Amelia Kemp (25) making a start.

But Mabel Reid, who is on loan at Northants from top flight side Essex, hit an unbeaten 54 from 34 balls, including nine fours, and along with Ella Phillips, who made 31 not out from 23 balls, led the recovery for the Steelbacks as they closed their 20 overs on 137 for six.

The Steelbacks bowlers then got straight to work as Shropshire struggled in reply, quickly falling to 25 for four, a scoreline from which they never recovered despite a spirited 36 from 38 balls from Ava Clive.

Shropshire were eventually bowled out for 66 in 16.3 overs.

Reid followed up her half century with two for 10 from nine balls to wrap up the innings, while there were also two wickets for Kemp, Lenny Sims and Anisha Patel, while Phillips and Bethan Robinson grabbed one apiece.

Ahead of Saturday's last -16 encounter, the Steelbacks Women are back in Metro Bank Cup Division Two action on Thursday when they host Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground (start 10.30am).

Ripley's side go into the game having won two of their three matches so far this season.