Redemption as Kettering Hockey Club’s Over 55s clinch the national crown

Nine years ago at Lee Valley, half of the team lost the Over 45 National Final but they returned to the same venue to complete their unfinished business on a memorable day for the club.

Kettering’s final against Redland, from the wider Bristol area, was the fourth game on finals day on the show pitch.

Their plan was to play on the front foot and they stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes.

Kettering Hockey Club's Over 55s players and supporters celebrate after they won the National Cup

The first came from a short corner won by Shez Coe.

It was taken by Mandy Starsmore-Young, stopped by Linzi Webster and switched to Liane Coleman whose shot was deflected, allowing Starsmore-Young to volley home at the far post.

The second arrived when Coe took a quick free hit, beat a couple of players and her goalbound shot was finished off by Starsmore-Young.

Kettering’s forwards were all over Redland and Starsmore-Young saw a shot go narrowly wide of the far post before Webster had an effort beaten away by the Redland goalkeeper.

Mandy Starsmore-Young celebrates one of her three goals with Helen Keyworth

But Kettering weren’t finished and another short corner allowed Coe to waltz past a couple of defenders and a simple pass found Starsmore-Young who completed a first-half hat-trick.

It wasn’t all over, however, as a Redland short corner was converted at the end of the first half as Kettering went into the break with a 3-1 advantage.

It was expected that Redland would come out fighting and it was the turn of the Kettering defence to step up.

Brilliantly marshalled by Mel Linnell and Dusty Mason, ably assisted by Pauline Woodthorpe, Jayne Jackson and Pam Farr, Kettering kept Redland at arms length.

Goalkeeper Sarah McDonald was called upon to make a couple of routine saves from short corners but, despite conceding possession, the midfield shield helped keep Redland from the Kettering D.

Redland went close when they struck the bar and a post in the space of five seconds.