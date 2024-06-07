Rapids sign England spinner Shoaib Bashir in time to make debut against Steelbacks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England spin bowler Shoaib Bashir will make his Worcestershire Rapids debut against the Steelbacks at the County Ground on Friday night (start 7.05pm).

The 20-year-old has joined the New Road club on a loan deal from Somerset today, and goes straight into the squad for the Vitality Blast North Group clash at the County Ground.

He is available for the next five Blast matches, and the Rapids' head coach Alan Richardson is very happy to welcome Bashir on board.

“We are delighted to have Shoaib Bashir join us on loan," said Richardson.

Shoaib Bashir will make his Worcestershire Rapids debut againt the Steelbacks on Friday night

“Shoaib is a player of immense talent and potential, and we believe his presence will significantly strengthen our squad for the Vitality Blast and our next Championship fixture against Surrey.

“We’re confident that he will make a positive impact in tonight’s game against Northamptonshire.

“We’re excited to welcome him, and we are looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Bashir has played three Test matches for England, claiming an impressive 17 wickets at 33.35 apiece, but he has only played in five T20 matches in his career to date, claiming just four wickets.

Josh Cobb is now allowed to play for Worcestershire against the Steelbacks on Friday

He will replace former Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb in the Rapids line-up, with Cobb not being allowed to play against his former club in the 2024 season, as per the agreement he signed when Northants allowed him to leave the club with 12 months still remaining on his contract.

Another former Steelbacks player, Tom Taylor, will be involved.

Northants meanwhile have called up James Sales as a replacement for the injured George Scrimshaw.

Sales, who has yet to feature in the Blast this season, is the only change to the squad named for last Sunday's 29-run defeat at the hands of Yorkshire Vikings.

Northants Steelbacks squad: David Willey (c), Geore Bartlett, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Breetzke, Justin Broad, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (w), Gus Miller, Sikandar Raza, Ben Sanderson, James Sales, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphy Weatherall, Saif Zaib