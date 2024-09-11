'Professional' reaction what was needed as Kleinveldt reflects on losing 'leader' Sadler

Rory Kleinveldt says he and his fellow Northants coaches have tried to be 'as professional as possible' following the departure of John Sadler at the end of last week.

The South African, brought in by Sadler as the club's bowling coach in the spring following the departure of Chris Liddle, admitted it was tough 'losing your leader'.

But he says he and fellow interim coaches, Greg Smith and Graeme White, knew they had to step up and fill the void left with the sacking of the man who had given them their Wantage Road opportunities.

Smith was also brought to the club by Sadler as batting coach in November, while White was made second team coach following his retirement as a player from white ball cricket last season.

Northants interim joint head coach Rory Kleinveldt

Speaking after day two of the County Championship clash with Derbyshire at the County Ground, the first of three matches that the trio will be in charge for, Kleinveldt looked back on a difficult few days after Sadler was sacking following last Thursday’s Vitality Blast quarter-final defeat to Somerset.

“Yeah, look, I mean, it's not easy, losing your leader," said the former all-rounder.

"So yeah, we just put our heads together and tried to remain as professional as possible for the last three games.

"The reality is, we haven't won a game in the summer, so there was an immediate goal for us to go towards, and everyone's bought into it. Hopefully we can get over the line.”

One of the reasons Sadler lost his job as head coach is the fact Northants have won just one of their past 23 first-class matches, and are without a red ball win this season.

They will go into day three of the division two clash with Derbyshire in a great position to put an end that unenviable record, and finally get a victory on the board - a first in almost year.

Northants closed day two on 178 for five in their second innings, a lead of 232 having earlier dismissed the visitors for just 165 - that in reply to the County's first innings of 219.

Rob Keogh will resume on Wednesday morning unbeaten on 46 with vice-captain Lewis McManus at the other end on 10 not out.

Earlier, Gus Miller had made 42 from 59 balls and James Sales 40 from 89 as Northants built on the advantage given them by Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's five for 45 that sparked a Derbyshire collapse from 150 for four, the visitors losing their last six wickets for just 15 runs.

Keogh also did his bit the ball, claiming three for 65 with his off-spin.

"It was pleasing to see how we went about our business," said Kleinveldt. "I thought we were very disciplined with the ball in the morning.

"Things were very good on Monday night, and it didn't really happen for us, but we always thought that our good work would be rewarded, which it was.

"I was also quite pleased with how we went out with the bat. We were nice and positive, and we find ourselves in a strong position."

And on the prospect of that first win of the campaign?

“That's in two days’ time," he straight-batted. "There's still a lot of cricket that needs to be played in that time.

"Hopefully we can go out and bat nicely on Wednesday and post a big score to allow our spinners to bowl with attacking fields for long periods and hopefully we can get a win."

Play is due to resume at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore