Prithvi's pride as Corby table tennis star, 10, selected to play for England

Prithvi Menon. Credit: Chris Haynes Photography

A Corby table tennis star says he can’t wait to make his England debut after being called up to represent his country.

Prithvi Menon, 10, will play for England B in the British Primary School Championships which are being held at Oundle School.

He’ll battle it out against some of the best youngsters from Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Guernsey and Jersey on April 1 and 2.

Prithvi, a pupil at Corby’s Rockingham Primary School, said: "I'm really excited to play some new players from different countries. It will be really good."

The table tennis star has been playing since he was aged seven and competes locally for Smash Table Tennis based at Kettering’s William Knibb Centre.

He recently won four titles at the Kettering & District Table Tennis League's closed tournament.

Prithvi said he was shocked when he found out he would be making his England debut – but he’s got big ambitions for the future.

He added: "I'm here to be the world champion for England."

Tracey Hudson, headteacher of Rockingham Primary School, said the whole school will be cheering him on.

She said: “We are all absolutely over the moon that Prithvi has been selected to represent England in the forthcoming championships – he is such a talented player, and we are all incredibly proud of what he has achieved so far.

