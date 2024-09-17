The Championship finals bowled off on a very fine Friday afternoon with the Ladies' Pairs, won by Joy Gordon and Alison Daly. The fine weather continued into Friday night when Julia Kitson and Rita Smith-Nolan won the Ladies Australian Pairs; Pete Longland (a new member to the club), won the singles Blanche Cox Trophy and Men's Australian Pairs was won by Keith Lakin and Rob Wood.

Our good fortune with the weather continued and so did the exciting standard of play on Saturday morning starting with the Mixed Australian Pairs. It was a very tight and closely fought competition that saw Joy Gordon and Keith Gordon win over a fairly new couple to the club. Playing alongside this game, was the Ladies Triples won by Jen Buck, Sue Hinkley and Karin Liviesley. The afternoon on Saturday continued with outstanding displays of bowling. The Open 2 Wood's singles won by Terry Chapman; Jeff Lloyd, Tony Glenister and Joe Pike won the Men's Triples against a very strong club team. The Mixed Triples Title was won by Jen Buck, Dave Buck and Sue Hinkley.

Sunday morning began with the Open Fours game , won by Jen Buck, Robina Richards,Tim Bone and Tony Glenister. The Men's Pairs was also played and won by Keith Gordon and Jon Spencer. In the afternoon, the weather grew warmer and warmer and the supporting crowd grew in size. Spectators were rewarded with a dynamic and exciting exhibition of bowls with the Men's 4 wood Singles,won by the reigning Club Champion, Tony Knowles. Also the ladies reigning Club Champion, Joy Gordon, retained her club title in the Ladies 4 Wood singles. Pete Longland rounded off a very personal, successful weekend by winning the Novice Singles, Our final game to report is the Mixed Pairs, narrowly won by Steve Howes and Alison Daly.

To crown off the weekend, the Club Chairman organised the Hot Spot game, that had run, unwon, throughout the outdoor season and stood at £200 to be won. How fitting that it should be the Men's 4 wood Champion that hit the bullseye with the winnings shared with Joy Gordon, the Ladies Champion.

If you are interested in playing Lawn Bowls or would just like to have a try, Rushden Town Bowls Club are holding an open weekend on Sunday 22nd September between 1.00 and 4.00pm at our grounds on Northampton Road Rushden NN10 6AN. It is a very inclusive game, open to anyone to come along and has fully accessible facilities both indoors and outdoors. All you need is to wear comfortable clothes and flat shoes. We will provide the equipment.

If you would like further information please contact the club on 01933 312680. You can also visit our website www.rushdentownbowlsclub.co.uk.

