Phillips effort not enough as Steelbacks Women suffer defeat on County Ground debut

Northants Steelbacks Women head coach David Ripley

A strong all-round peformance from Ella Phillips wasn't enough to save Northants Steelbacks Women from defeat in their County Ground debut on Saturday.

David Ripley's side went into their clash with Middlesex hoping to extend their winning streak at the start of the season to three matches in the Metro Bank One Day Cup Division Two.

But they were beaten by four wickets, failing to recover from a poor performance with the bat.

Things had actually started well for Northants as they eased to 34 for one at the of the powerplay, but Amelia Kemp's dismissal for 22 sparked a collapse as the Steelbacks slumped to 86 for seven.

Michaela Kirk had been the star of the wins over Leicestershire and Gloucestershire, but she could only make 24 this time around, and it was left to Phillips, with 28, and debutant Mabel Reid (29) to lift their side to 144 all out in 46.2 overs.

For Middlesex, Sarah Pearson led the way with the ball, claiming three for 29, while Lauren Turner and Anisha Dissanayake bagged two wickets apiece.

The visitors then made a strong start with the bat as the eased to 71 for one and 102 for two, but the Steelbacks kept plugging away.

Kemp's dismississal of Finty Trussler for 18 sparked a mini collapse, and with Phillips taking three for 40 Middlesex were reduced to 133 for six.

But it was too little too late as Saskia Horley finished on 32 not out to steer her side to victory at 145 for six in 33.3 overs and make it three wins out of three as they Londoners moved to the top of the table.

The Steelbacks have dropped to fifth, but are just a point behind second-placed Yorkshire.

Northants are quickly back in action at the County Ground though, as they are involved in T20 action on Monday afternoon (start 2.30pm), with Ripley's side beginning their Vitality T20 County Cup campaign with a first round tie against Worcestershire Rapids.

The game will have an extra edge as the County Cup is a knockout competition.

A total of 37 teams are involved in the competition from across all three tiers of national women's cricket, with the tier one sides not playing until the third round.

The clash against the Rapids is a tricky one for the Steelbacks, who know that if they win they will travel to the winners of the tie between Shropshire and Norfolk in round two next Saturday (May 10).

Rapids were also beaten in the One Day Cup on Saturday, going down by five wickets to Sussex Sharks.