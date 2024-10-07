Paris 2024 Paralympics silver medallist's Judo Masterclass at Shudan Judo Club

Team GB Paralympian Judoka Dan Powell, centre front, with the junior class and coaches

Team GB judoka, Dan Powell, who won silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympic games, taught a judo Masterclass on Sunday October 6th, on behalf of the Amateur Judo Association East Midland Area, and hosted by Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club. The event brought together clubs from all over the region to train with the world class athlete.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visually impaired fighter ran a two hour morning session for the younger players, and a two hour afternoon session for the adults, which culminated with a further hour of randori (free practice).

Dan was accompanied by his brother Marc, himself a former Paralympian who competed in London 2012, and covered various standing, and ground fighting techniques, before stepping back to let the players fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Masterclass was attended by AJA Chairman Keith Kendall, and AJA East Midland Area Chairman, Antony Jones, who joined in with the randori to show the youngsters how it's done!

Dan Powell coaching junior judoka

There were plenty of opportunities to ask questions and to pose with the athlete and his silver medal, which famously contains part of the Eiffel Tower on the back.

"What a fantastic day for the Shudan Judo Club." Said Shudan Head Coach, Dave Baldwin. "It's the first time we've hosted an event for the AJA, and it was really good to have so many people attend and learn from top class players. Thanks to Dan, the AJA, and all the visitors. A special thanks to all our volunteers - we could not have run this without their hard work."

Anyone who's interested in trying judo can take advantage of Shudan Judo Club's offer for a one whole month free trial with no joining fee, provided to all new members. More information can be found on their website shudanjudo.co.uk, through Facebook @shudanjudo or by calling Dave on 07766 533165