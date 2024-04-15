Pace bowler White out until May, but Scrimshaw could be in line for Northants debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old has missed the first two matches of the season due to injury, and it seems he is going to miss at least the next two as well.

White was the club's leading wicket-taker in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One last season, claiming 50 scalps, and John Sadler was looking forward to him teaming up again with Ben Sanderson and overseas signing Chris Tremain.

But the head coach has been left frustrated at being unable to select 'one of the best bowlers in the country', and he was certainly missed in this week's draw with Middlesex, who were able to rack up a massive 553 for two in the high-scoring draw.

Jack White won't be playing for Northamptonshire until May at the earliest

"Unfortunately, Jack White’s going to be out for another couple of weeks," said Sadler.

"We’re targeting an early May return if things go well, and we have missed him.

"He’s one of the best bowlers in the country, and he makes us an incredibly strong attack.

"I was looking forward to the prospect of Sanderson, Tremain and Jack White rotating, but I don't think we'll see that this year unfortunately.

"But when he comes back, he gives us a massive lift, a massive boost.

"There are other players who are ready to come back and not far away, and competition for places is incredibly strong. So, it's given me some nice headaches."

One of those injured players who could be in contention for the club’s next game is new signing George Scrimshaw.

The former Derbyshire fast bowler is playing for the Northants second team in their clash with Glamorgan IIs at Dunstable Cricket Club this week, and could be close to a first team debut.

“George Scrimshaw is playing second team as we speak,” said Sadler, speaking after the draw with Middlesex.

"Hopefully he gets a good run out and puts his name in the hat for Friday against Glamorgan.

"We felt he was a little bit undercooked for this game, which he was, but it would have been nice to have seen him running in with that Kookaburra ball.

"He might be somebody who could have just made something happen with his pace and bounce. But that’s why we’ve got a squad and hopefully we’ve got a couple of guys coming back and we can make competition for places even stronger."

Ricardo Vasconcelos is also playing for the second team.