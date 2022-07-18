Overs cut for opening day of Northants versus Lancashire due to 'extreme heat'

The decision has been taken in the interest of player and spectator safety, with temperatures expected to reach 39 degrees centigrade.

The Met Office have issued a ‘Red Warning’ for extreme heat in Northampton for Tuesday, and the first day’s play will now end early at 4.30pm.

The match will still start at 11am, but 30 minutes will be cut from each of the day’s three sessions of play.

The County Ground in Northampton

A statement on www.nccc.co.uk read: “The timings for the opening day of Northamptonshire’s upcoming LV= Insurance County Championship fixture have changed.

“In response to the extreme heat forecast for Tuesday, each session will be shortened by 30 minutes with a new close of play of 4:30pm. Play will still begin as scheduled at 11am.

“A minimum of one drinks interval per session is scheduled which will be factored into over-rate calculations.

“Supporters are reminded of the importance of staying hydrated and taking appropriate action to protect themselves from the sun. Covered seating is available to all spectators in the cinch Stand and Turner Stands and as part of the Hevey Suite.

“Any supporters who feel unwell on the day should seek shelter and notify their nearest steward.