'Options lined up' as Northants target an overseas replacement for injured Lance Morris

Northants are closing on on a replacement for the injured Lance Morris

The exciting Western Australian quick was due to join the County for their three Championship Division One fixtures in May, but a back injury has put paid to that.

Australian Test selector George Bailey revealed the news at the back end of last week, and although Sadler admits it is a big blow the 24-year-old won't be strutting his stuff for the Tudor Rose, he says the club is lining up another bowler to fill the void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The head coach admits he would have liked Chris Tremain to extend his stay at Wantage Road, but that is not possible due to visa issues, and it means another overseas player will be rocking up at the County Ground in the coming days.

Northants are are without a fixture this week, but return to Championship action on May 4 when they travel to Somerset, and Sadler will want the new man in place for that game.

“We're close to getting a replacement," said Sadler. “Obviously at short notice it's not ideal. We're limited with who we can get over the line in a quick turnaround.

“I’m obviously disappointed about Lance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He would have been good to watch and he could have had that impact for us that we saw in the Hampshire game from James Fuller (who took six for 37 in Northants' first innings of 149). So, we're very disappointed about that.

“We're also disappointed that Trem couldn’t stay on because he’s been great for us. He’s been superb. On the pitch and in the dressing room, he’s been world class.

“But we’re hopefully going to get a replacement, we’ve got a couple of options lined up.”

Tremain was in great form in his first two games but couldn't find a breakthrough in the match against Hampshire and was unable to add to his tally of scalps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad