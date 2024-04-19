Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The left-hander missed the opening two matches of the campaign through injury, but played for the seconds this week and has been added to the first team squad for the visit of the Welsh side.

Justin Broad has opened alongside Emilio Gay in the draws with Sussex and Middlesex, but has struggled for runs, making 28 in his three innings.

There is no place in the squad for fast bowler George Scrimshaw though.

Ricardo Vasconcelos has been named in the Northamptonshire squad for the clash with Glamorgan

The winter signing played for the IIs against Glamorgan's second string in their win at Dunstable Town CC yesterday, having recovered from a toe injury.

He bowled 21 overs in the match, but won't be risked over four days at Wantage Road.

Gus Miller is in the squad after his brilliant century for the IIs, where he hammered a stunning 158 as Northants claimed a six-wicket win.

Like Northants, Glamorgan have drawn their opening two matches.

They have strenghtened their bowling attack for the trip to Northampton with the loan signing of Hampshire seam bowler Brad Wheal.

A Scotland international, Wheal has been signed as the Welsh side are without the injured Harry Podmore, Timm van der Gugten and Jamie McIlroy.

Glamorgan head coach Grant Bradburn said: “Brad adds extra pace, bounce and swing, which will complement our attack nicely. Having coached him previously with Scotland, Toby Bailey and I are confident Brad will enjoy and add huge value to our environment.”

Play is due to start at 11am at the County Ground.

Northants squad v Glamorgan: Procter (c), Bartlett, Broad, Gay, Keogh, McManus (wk), Miller, Nair, Sales, Sanderson, remain, Vasconcelos, Weatherall, Zaib