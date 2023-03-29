Hassan Azad was included in the Northamptonshire 2023 team group that was taken on Wednesday morning

The opening batter has been on trial with the County since the middle of March, having been released by Leicestershire at the end of last summer.

The 29-year-old was brought into the fray as a potential batting option following the news that Emilio Gay is to miss the start of the season following knee surgery, and he has done enough to win a short-term deal.

Azad was in the runs in a practise match against his former Foxes team-mates on Monday, scoring 66 before retiring, and he is set to open the batting again this weekend when the County host Oxford UCCE in a three-day friendly at Wantage Road that starts on Saturday (11am).

Hassan Azad was released by Leicestershire at the end of last season

He has made an excellent impression since joining the club, and head coach John Sadler has confirmed Azad will be staying on at Wantage Road 'for the forseeable' future.

"Hassan has played all the pre-season since we got back from Cape Town, and he has been training with us full-time," said Sadler.

"He has been great, and has been good to have around.

"He brings with him some experience and obviously a high level of skill at the top of the order for Championship cricket.

"He is pretty much going to be with us now, certainly for a couple of months, and he is in the frame to play along with everybody else. It's been great to get him on board with us."

Azad took his place in the official Northamptonshire 2023 team photograph at the club's media day on Wednesday morning, and Sadler admits he is a player he has been keeping a keen eye on.

"I was really surprised that Leicestershire let him go in the end," said the head coach. "I know they offered him something, and he turned it down, and whatever happened there, happened.

"But I was really surprised that he was out of the game, so I had my eyes on him all winter.

"We have some cover in that position, but I think with Emilio's injury it just gives us that little bit of security at the top of the order.

"What happens in the long term, we will worry about that in the long term, but he is with us for the foreseeable and it's good to have him.

"He comes with a high level of skill, a high level of experience, and he has a method that works, and has worked for him in the past.

"I have worked with him and watched him up close in my time at Leicester, and he got, 1,000 runs one year, so he brings with him some real skill.

"He also has a strong mind, and he has a point to prove as well.

"Sometimes, when somebody does have a point to prove, that can be even more powerful."

