One follows another as Lauren and Ellis deliver national crowns for Burton Park ABC

Panter, nicknamed ‘The Problem’ travelled to Carlisle for his pre-quarter bout and wasted little time in dispatching his opponent with a clinical second-round stoppage.

That led him to finals weekend where he would need to win three bouts in as many days to be crowned national champion for a fourth time.

First up for him was Louis Kirwan and Panter spent the fist minute of the first round judging his own range.

Lauren Mackie, Ellis Panter and their coaching team pose for the camera after their national title successes in Solihull

In this time he was frequently slipping the jab to land heavy single shots.

As the fight went on, Panter was landing flurries of heavy shots placing his opponent on the back foot and took the bout by unanimous decision.

The next day, he had another strong opponent in the shame of Attleborough’s Charlie Jay.

It was a tight affair in the first round but the second round was all Panter as he started quickly, landing three and four-punch flurries making his opponent push to even up the bout but, in doing so, Panter picked him opponent off as he left holes in his defence.

It was a fine weekend for Lauren Mackie and Ellis Panter

The third round took a similar turn and Panter took the bout on a 4-1 split and was through to the final.

It would be Mackie who would be first up in her final, however, after the world silver medalist received byes all the way through.

She was up against England team-mate Dionne Mannion and Mackie, living up to her nickname ‘The Machine’ started quickly, landing the double jab frequently and pushing her opponent on the ropes for much of the first round.

In the second, Mackie came out even more aggressively and landed heavy backhands with one forcing the referee to give Mannion a standing eight count.

Mackie went straight to work on her opponent and, after two more eight counts, the referee decided the Marden boxer was unable to carry on to give the Burton Park and Great Britain boxer her first national title.

Buoyed by his team-mate’s success, Panter then took on Cambois Minders ABC’s William Spalding in his final and came out of the traps quickly.

As the bell went to signal the end of the first round the Burton Park boxer could be confident he was ahead with a punch perfect start.

The second round was a much tighter affair as Spalding did everything he could to knock Panter out of his rhythm.

Panter adjusted well and shaded a tight round, producing the cleaner work.

There was no let up in the third as both boxers showed their full array of skills but, after a short wait, Panter was crowned national champion by a 4-1 split/

Panter and Mackie dedicated their successes to coach Wayne Sharp who has worked tirelessly to prepare them and both will now look to go to the trials on February 25 and 26 as they bid to be selected to represent England in the European Championships.

Sharp said: “We are all over the moon for Ellis and Lauren as it was a fork in the road moment.

“One route is you have a perfect pathway that leads you to the Olympics.

“The other route you have is a more difficult but not impossible one, where you have a lot of uncertainty to contend with. So they are definitely on the right one.

“Unfortunately, due to a curtain set of circumstances myself, with the support of Leigh Reynolds and my son Aiden, only coach Lauren and Ellis as I found running a big club with 25 boxers too much hard work when you’re running your own business and family life.

“Adam at Hale Training and Dwayne at Limitless Training Club have also been instrumental in the last six months with their strength and conditioning. A real game changer.