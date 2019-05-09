Olympian Lewis-Francis drops in on Lodge Park students

Olympic gold medallist Mark Lewis-Francis was on hand to visit students at Lodge Park Academy
Olympic gold medallist Mark Lewis-Francis – now a Speed Consultant for the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) – visited Lodge Park Academy (LPA) in Corby for an elite sprinting and relay training experience for over 70 students.

The 2004 Olympian worked with students from Year 7 through to Year 10 on their sprint and relay techniques, ahead of the DRET Summer Cup which is held annually by the Trust.

Lewis-Francis spoke to examination groups about a range of topics from his athletic experience to day to day issues students face.

Head of PE at LPA, Ben Armstrong was really impressed with the success of the day.

He said: “Mark was fantastic with students throughout the visit, he was engaging, current and delivered strong takeaway messages to all students.”

Alex Williams, Sports Enrichment Officer at LPA, added: “Mark was exceptional with the students and delivered a once in a lifetime experience. The quote of the day from Mark was definitely: ‘Don’t be a sheep, be a shepherd’.”