Northants to play two-day friendly as part of South Africa pre-season trip

Darren Lehmann has arrived in Northampton to take up his role as head coach of Northants

Northants have revealed the details of their pre-season training camp in South Africa.

The County will travel to Stellenbosch in the Western Cape from Match 7-15 for some warm weather training ahead of the new cricket season, which starts in the first week of April.

Darren Lehmann's side will get the chance to get some outdoor nets and training under their belts, and it has been confirmed they will also play a two-day red-ball friendly against fellow Rothesay County Championship Division Two side Gloucestershire.

"We are going to Stellenbosch for 10 days or so, which is exciting for everyone,” said batting coach Greg Smith.

"The players that have been away this winter get a double dose of sunshine, which is nice for them, but the guys that have been here and worked hard, it will be a nice little break to go away and do some warm-weather training."

Former Australia coach Lehmann, who was appointed to the Northants role on a two-year contract in October following the sacking of John Sadler, has now arrived in the UK and will start working with the players next week.

The new County Championship campaign begins with a home date against Kent on Friday, April 4 - fewer than 50 days' time.