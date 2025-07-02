Northants target unlikely victory push after batters pile on the runs at Canterbury

Justin Broad scored his maiden first-class century as Northamptonshire piled on the runs at Kent

Northants will have their sights set on a very unlikely win as they go into the final day of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Kent at Canterbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first three days at The Spitfire Ground have been dominated by the bat, with Northants closing day three on a mammoth 624 for six, a lead of 58 over Kent who had declared on day two on 566 for eight.

There were four separate centurions as Northants put the Kent bowlers to the sword, with Ricardo Vasconcelos hitting exactly 100, Calvin Harrison 122, Justin Broad 107 not out and Saif Zaib 150 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tons for Harrison, who was batting at three, and Broad were the first of their four-day careers, while Zaib’s was his fifth this summer – and he is now just 123 runs shy of the 1,000 mark for the season.

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Calvin Harrison both scored centuries for Northants at Kent (Picture: Peter Short)

There was also a half-century for New Zealander Tim Robinson, who made 55 from 71 balls, while James Sales hit 41 before he was run out.

For Kent, spinner Jaydn Denly claimed two for 107, but it was a very tough day for the hosts as the County rattled along at close to five an over..

Some rain is foecast for the south east, but Zaib and Broad will resume on day four having already put on a 200 partnership in fewer than 32 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zaib has taken 171 balls to reach his 150 while Broad’s 107 has taken just 90 deliveries, and the plan will be to get as many runs together as quickly as possible on Wednesday and then hope the County’s spin options can produce some magic.

Asked about whether the thought of declaring early and setting up a run-chase had come into the equation in the Northants dressing room, Broad said: "We had both options (declare early or bat on) in mind, and we chose to bat once.

"We can’t control the weather so we’re going to come out and try to score runs pretty quickly and hopefully if it starts turning, and there’s a bit of turn out there, then Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) and Cal (Harrison) I think will be big for us."

It was certainly a momentous day for both Broad and Harrison, who has enjoyed an excellent season in red ball cricket while on loan from Nottinghamshire, claiming career-best bowling figures in a Northants shirt, and now a first century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cal batted beautifully," said Broad. "I mean he’s such a good cricketer, bat, ball and field he’s done so well for us this year and he’s such a lovely guy as well so I’m very happy for him.

"Saif was a lot of fun to bat with, he’s done so well this year, he’s such a good player and to have him out there was very special, we’re good mates and he was speaking me through it.”

The pair have already broken the record seventh-wicket partnership for Northants against Kent, with the previous best having stood since 1912, and Broad added: "That’s a good stat!

"We bat nicely together, we know how to keep each other focused which is a good thing in partnerships.”

Play is due to resume on Wedesday morning at Canterbury at 11am.

Quotes courtesy of Fred Atkins