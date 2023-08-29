Northants swoop to sign Somerset batter George Bartlett on three-year deal

The 25-year-old will team up with the County ahead of the 2024 campaign, and says he is 'honoured' to be joining 'a great club'.

Bartlett becomes the second new player to be signed ahead of next season, following on from the capture of Derbyshire fast bowler George Scrimshaw.

“I’m very honoured to be joining a great club and I’m really looking forward to getting going,” said Bartlett.

George Bartlett on his way to a half-century for Somerset against Northants in July (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I’ve had a few great conversations with Sads (Northants head coach John Sadler) already and he’s really made me feel welcome.

"Hopefully the boys can finish off this season well and I can make a difference when I join up with them."

And the Frimley-born batter added: “I’m hoping to be a big part of the club.

“It’ll be great to have the opportunity to play all three forms and I’m looking forward to bringing some success.”

Somerset batter George Bartlett has agreed to join Northants ahead of the 2024 season (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Having made his Somerset debut in 2018, Bartlett has gone on to make 55 first-class appearances to date, scoring more than 2,500 runs at an average of 29.44.

He has scored eight centuries and eight half-centuries, with a highest score of 137. He scored 55 from 129 balls in Somerset's first innings of 351 all out as they claimed a nine-wicket win at the County Ground in July.

This season, he has played eight times in the Championship for Somerset, scoring 395 runs at an average of 30.38, notching two centuries and that half-century at Wantage Road.

Bartlett has also made 31 List A appearances in his career, scoring 732 runs at 30.50, and played eight times in T20 cricket, boasting a top score of 82 not out.

He made his Blast debut in a group stage defeat to the Steelbacks at Northampton in August, 2020.

As a youngster, Bartlett played for England Under-19s and wrote his name in the record books in 2017 when he hit a brilliant 179 in a Youth Test match against India in Nagpur - the highest score made by an England U19 batsman overseas.

County head coach Sadler said: “George is another excellent signing for us and another great addition to our squad.

“He joins us whilst approaching the prime of his career with some good numbers already behind him.

“He’s scored some excellent first division runs this season and I think he’ll fit in really well with us and help to drive us forward.”