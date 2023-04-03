Northants have signed Aussie quick bowler Lance Morris

The County had already announced the arrival of Chris Tremain for the opening three LV= Insurance Championship Division One matches of the campaign.

And once his April stint is over, Tremain will be replaced by young quick Morris, who will play the following three red-ball fixtures ahead of the break for the Vitality Blast.

Morris is a team-mate of the County's season-long overseas signing Sam Whiteman, the pair helping Western Australia to a second successive Sheffield Shield title last month.

The 25-year-old regularly bowls at 90mph-plus, and was recently named the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards.

That came after a superb season in the Sheffield Shield, where he claimed 31 wickets at 19.96 apiece, and a stunning strike-rate of 35.6.

"I'm really looking forward to getting over to the UK and joining Northamptonshire for a few games,” said Morris, who has yet to experience first-class cricket in England.

“You hear people talk a lot about county cricket so I'm excited for a new experience.”

"It'll be great to link up with Sam (Whiteman) too and hopefully help deliver some positive results for the team while I'm there."

Morris was called into the Australia Test squad for their series with the West Indies before Christmas. but didn't win a first cap.