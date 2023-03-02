Northants stars are all set to feature in the ‘FA Cup of Darts’
A trio of Northamptonshire darts players will be heading to the PDC’s Cazoo UK Open this weekend.
The ‘FA Cup of Darts’ is being staged at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from tomorrow (Friday).
PDC ProTour professional Ricky ‘Rapid’ Evans will enter the competition in the third round.
The Kettering ace will play either Noel Grant, Graham Usher or John O’Shea on Stage Eight.
The first three rounds of the competition will be played tomorrow afternoon and Rushden father and son duo James and Joshua Richardson will both be hoping for a good run as they begin their campaigns in the first round.
Joshua has earned his spot in the competition as one of the 2022 Winmau Development Tour Qualifiers.
Former PDC professional James, meanwhile, secured his spot alongside his son in the first-round draw after winning a Rileys Amatuer Qualifier in Chester.
They will both play their first-round matches on Stage Two with James up against Thibault Tricole before Joshua faces Sebastian Bialecki.
Should Richardson snr be successful he will then play Richie Burnett on the main stage while Richardson jnr will be up against either Stuart White or Owen Roelofs in the second round should he win his opener.
The action gets under way at 11am tomorrow morning with the first, second and third rounds being completed before the fourth round takes centre-stage tomorrow evening.