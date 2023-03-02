The ‘FA Cup of Darts’ is being staged at Butlin’s Minehead Resort from tomorrow (Friday).

PDC ProTour professional Ricky ‘Rapid’ Evans will enter the competition in the third round.

The Kettering ace will play either Noel Grant, Graham Usher or John O’Shea on Stage Eight.

Ricky Evans

The first three rounds of the competition will be played tomorrow afternoon and Rushden father and son duo James and Joshua Richardson will both be hoping for a good run as they begin their campaigns in the first round.

Joshua has earned his spot in the competition as one of the 2022 Winmau Development Tour Qualifiers.

Former PDC professional James, meanwhile, secured his spot alongside his son in the first-round draw after winning a Rileys Amatuer Qualifier in Chester.

They will both play their first-round matches on Stage Two with James up against Thibault Tricole before Joshua faces Sebastian Bialecki.

Should Richardson snr be successful he will then play Richie Burnett on the main stage while Richardson jnr will be up against either Stuart White or Owen Roelofs in the second round should he win his opener.