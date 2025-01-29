​Northants squad ‘excited’ ahead of arrival of head coach Darren Lehmann

Darren Lehmann is due to take charge at Northants in mid-February

​Northants batting coach Greg Smith says the mood around the camp at Wantage Road is one of excitement as the players and staff prepare for the arrival of new head coach Darren Lehmann.

The former Australia supremo is due to arrive to take up his new post Northampton by the middle of February, once he has enjoyed a short break after completing his radio commentating commitments Down Under.

Lehmann, who turns 55 on February 5, was announced as the new head coach at the County Ground back at the end of October, following the sacking of John Sadler a month earlier.

An Ashes and World Cup winner while in charge of Australia, Lehmann has also coached State cricket in his home country, guiding Queensland to the Sheffield Shield title, as well as in white ball franchises.

Those include stints in the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, winning the 2009 IPL with Deccan Chargers and also enjoying two stints in charge of Brisbane Heat.

As a player, Lehmann was also a World Cup winner with Australia, playing 117 One Day Internationals in total, as well as 27 Test matches.

He has spent the Australian summer commentating on the home side's Test series win over India as well as the BBL, but will now be swapping the microphone for the tracksuit as he prepares to get stuck into life at Wantage Road.

The Northants players have been back at work since November, with some working at the County Ground and others playing and training around the world.

Lead batting coach Smith, who was brought to the club by Sadler 15 months ago, has been a busy man in Northampton throughout the winter, and he admits he and the players are now looking forward to meeting the new boss.

"The mood is exciting," Smith told Steelbacks TV. "Everyone knows we have a new coach, who is a very high profile man, and I think everybody is excited to see what he brings, the new ideas.

"It is a new challenge for everybody, there is a clean slate so no side has been picked and everybody is chomping at the bit to put their name in front of him, and see who gets picked in that first game."

Although he has been busy in Australia, Lehmann has taken the opportunity to chat to the squad and coaches via conference calls, and Smith feels he has made an instant and positive impression.

"With Darren coming in, we have had quite a few chats with him and he seems like a very relaxed guy, but he will challenge the players, which is great," said the South African.

"Hopefully that will mean the players will really flourish this coming season and put some really good results on the board for Northants and the fans."

Meanwhile it has been confirmed Lehmann will have no sooner have settled in Northampton before he will be jetting off again as Northants are due to fly to South Africa for a 10-day pre-season warm weather training trip.

"We leave at the beginning of March," revealed Smith. "We are going to Stellenbosch for 10 days or so, which is exciting for everyone.

"The players that have been away this winter get a double dose of sunshine, which is nice for them, but the guys that have been here and worked hard, it will be a nice little break to go away and do some warm-weather training."

The Northants’ County Championship Division Two season begins on Friday, April 4, with a home date against Kent at the County Ground.