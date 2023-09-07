Northants signing Scrimshaw handed first England call for Ireland ODI series

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old Derbyshire fast bowler will switch to Northants at the end of this summer, having agreed a three-year deal at Wantage Road.

The right-arm pace bowler has been included in what is a second string ODI squad to take on the Irish, with the team being skippered by Zak Crawley.

Former Northants batter Ben Duckett has been named the vice-captain.

Northants signing George Scrimshaw in action for England Lions last summer (Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The series against Ireland runs from September 20 to 26, and none of the provisional squad named for the upcoming World Cup at the start of October have been selected, which includes Northants all-rounder David Willey.

The provisional World Cup squad take on New Zealand in a ODI series that starts this Friday (Sept 8) in Cardiff.

With regards to the Ireland series, the England & Wales Cricket Board confirmed that England's selectors also 'consulted with the first-class counties' and took the current County Championship standings into consideration when picking the Ireland squad.

The series clashes with the final two matches of the first-class season, and hey were keen to avoid leaving teams pushing for the title, promotion, or to avoid relegation without too many first-choice players.

Scrimshaw will be hoping to make his senior international debut, after making his debut for the England Lions last summer.

The pace man has only played four List A matches in his career to date, with the most recent for the Lions against South Africa in July, 2022.

He was unavailable for the whole of Derbyshire's recent Metro One Day Cup campaign as he was part of the Welsh Fire squad for The Hundred, but didn't play a game.

His appearance in Derbyshire's Championship clash with Yorkshire this week was his first taste of competitive cricket since July 28.

The first ODI against Ireland will be staged at Headingley on September 20, before moving on to Trent Bridge for the second (Sept 23) and then the County Ground in Bristol for the third and final encounter (Sept 26).